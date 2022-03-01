'Their best at tourney time': Blazers drop thriller to SWIC 73-72

Lewis and Clark coach Doug Stotler and his Trailblazers dropped a 73-72 decision to Southwestern Illinois college Monday night in a quarterfinal of the NJCAA Region 24 Tournament at Rend Lake College in Ina. (Nathan Woodside | For The Telegraph)

INA - The LCCC Trailblazers achieved at least one of their goals this season and doing so almost got them to the semifinals of the Region 24 Tournament semifinals.

Almost.

Playing what coach Doug Stotler called "our best game of the season," the Lewis and Clark Community College men's basketball team came within an eyelash of stunning No. 2 seeded Southwestern Illinois College Monday night. But a second-half SWIC rally and a near-miss at the buzzer by LCCC got the Blue Storm past LCCC 73-72 in a quarterfinal game at Rend Lake College's Waugh Gymnasium.

The outcome was decided only when a potential buzzer beater by LCCC's Jeff Daniels caromed off the iron as time expired.

"We set a goal way back when this all started in August that we wanted to be playing our best basketball of the season at tournament time," Stotler said. "We absolutely were, but I wish we had hit that goal just a little earlier. Maybe we would have had enough left to get over this hump."

The victory ended the season at 8-21 for No. 10-seeded LCCC and sends 25-6 SWIC into Wednesday's semifinal against Shawnee, which ousted Vincennes University 65-55 in Wednesday's fourth quarterfinal game.

Earlier on Monday, No. 1 seed John A. Logan Collegfe beat Kaskaskia 83-69 and Wabash Valley edged Lincoln Trail 64-62. Logan and Wabash will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the first semifinal.

LCCC led the Blue Storm at halftime 44-36 after a first half that featured 3-point baskets raining down from the Trailblazers and a defense that held the Blue Storm in check. But a second half rally, some LCCC fouls - personal and technical - helped put SWIC back in the game and eventually into the lead.

Stotler, who is retiring as basketball and and athletic director at LCCC in June, didn't get to witness the final 6:45 of the game after he received his second technical foul following an offensive foul call on Zidane Moore.

After the call, Stotler jumped up off the bench and walked quickly in the direction of the referee, who then called the technical foul on him. SWIC led 65-59 at that point.

"Honestly, I did not say a word, but he called the 'T' anyway," Stotler said. "It was my second and I was gone."

Stotler had been hit with his first technical foul earlier in the second half for arguing a call.

"I went to the locker room, then I went outside to cool off," Stotler said. "It was a travesty."

With LCCC assistant coach Kavon Lacey running the team after Stotler's ejection, the 'Blazers and Blue Storm continued to go toe-to-toe.

SWIC extended its lead to 69-59 with 4:14 remaining, but LCCC crept back within reach.

Trailing 72-65, remaining, LCCC's Moore scored with 1:50 left to get his team within 72-67.

After a free throw by SWIC's Kymahni Bent made it 73-67 with 1:08 left, Navuan Peterson scored from under the basket with 53 seconds left to make it 73-69.

Then a 3-point bomb by Peterson with 37.5 seconds left got the Trailblazers within a point 73-72.

Following a foul and ensuing missed free throw by the Blue Storm, LCCC had a final chance.

A missed shot by Anton Webb was rebounded by the Trailblazers, who kicked the ball out to Daniels, whose shot from just left of the key beyond the arc hit back of the rim, bounced high in the air and then fell off as the buzzer sounded.

"We had time and we had numbers," Lacey said, "so I didn't want to call a timeout then. It was there for us to take and we had what we wanted to run. We couldn't have drawn up a better shot."

The Trailblazers grabbed their halftime lead with some hot shooting and an opportunistic defense that forced 10 SWIC turnovers. LCCC capitalized on many of them.

Overall, SWIC had 19 turnovers. LCCC had 13.

After spotting SWIC a 9-5 lead early, LCCC went on a 17-5 run to take a 22-14 lead. with 11:25 remaining in the half.

LCCC led 34-23 with 5:54 left and stretched it to 44-36 at halftime.

LT White had 15 points in the first half, including four treys. Moore scored a pair of first-half 3-pointers and Daniels had one.

White led LCCC with 18 points and Moore added 11. SWIC was led by Jaquias Franklin with 15 points. Lamarius Lillard scored 12 and Noah Courtney added 10 points.

"Our shooting cooled off in the second half, though," Stotler said. "We knew it could. But our defense kept playing really good and we were still scoring, just two-pointers and not as many threes."

The Trailblazers had close calls with some of the top teams in the region during the season, but it wasn't until a 99-93 win Saturday at Lake Land College in a regional tourney play-in game that they hit that goal.

The Trailblazers dropped two regular-season games to SWIC in a two-day period. In their first loss to the Blue Storm, the Trailblazers dropped a 67-65 decision on a last-second basket and two days later, SWIC defeated LCCC 77-61 in Godfrey.

"We're really proud of this group of players," Stotler said. "There were so many things to overcome. With all the distractions and road blocks, they could have quit, but they never did. We may have reached our peak a little earlier, but it's hard to say.

"But we reached it by tourney time, that's for sure."