Toyota restarting Japan plants after malware hits supplier

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Toyota plans to resume production at all of its 14 plants...

UPI News

Toyota halts operations in Japan after suspected cyberattack

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japanese automaker Toyota announced Monday that it would be shutting down production at all of its domestic plants for a day amid reports that one of its suppliers was hit by a cyberattack. The world's largest car manufacturer said in a statement that it would be...
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world's biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin's fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow's shrinking economic ground in Asia.
Times Daily

Oil prices surge $7 per barrel despite release of supplies

BEIJING (AP) — Oil prices surged another $7 per barrel on Wednesday after an agreement by the United States and other major governments to release supplies from strategic stockpiles failed to calm anxiety over Russia's attack on Ukraine.
MotorBiscuit

What Brand Truck Does the Russian Military Drive?

On February 24th, 2022, Russia invaded the nation of Ukraine. The result is proving to be the largest land war in Europe since World War II. Images of Russian trucks and 4×4 troop transports convoys are filling the news. Here are the makes and models of the most common Russian military vehicles.
Times Daily

As war in Ukraine intensifies, US gasoline hits record $4.17

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 per gallon Tuesday as the country banned Russian oil imports after its invasion of Ukraine.
The Week

Kremlin publishes list of countries it has deemed 'unfriendly' toward Russia

The Russian government on Monday shared an official list of countries and foreign states it's declared as having committed "unfriendly actions" against "Russia, Russian companies, and citizens," reports the Jerusalem Post and Newsweek. According to the Jerusalem Post, the countries and territories mentioned include Australia, the United Kingdom, member states...
Times Daily

Oil climbs, stocks swing as US nears ban of Russian crude

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world swung on Tuesday, oil prices rose sharply and the price of nickel surged so much that trading for it was shut in London, as the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine keeps rocking markets.
Times Daily

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department will permanently shut down the Navy's massive fuel tank facility in Hawaii that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water, and will remove all the fuel, The Associated Press has learned.
Times Daily

US officials reverse course on pesticide's harm to wildlife

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have reversed their previous finding that a widely used and highly toxic pesticide could jeopardize dozens of plants and animals with extinction, after receiving pledges from chemical manufacturers that they will change product labels for malathion so that it's used more carefully by consumers.
Times Daily

Harvesters of valuable baby eels hope for a stable 2022

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The industry that harvests one of the most valuable fish species in the United States is hoping for a more stable year in 2022 after two years of volatile price swings.
Times Daily

Goodbody Health Announces Blood Testing Technology Roll Out

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Goodbody Health Inc. (CSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) (Goodbody Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following a pilot project using new technology to deliver accessible, fast (available in less than 10 minutes) blood test results in the local community, it has ordered a first tranche of 100 Abbott blood testing machines (the "Abbott Machines") for its existing UK clinic network.
Times Daily

The Five Best Robo-Advisors To Use This Year

3.5 million adult investors used robo-advisor technology in 2021, up 23-percent from the previous year. And experts say that it will continue to grow by double digits in the coming year.
