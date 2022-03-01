ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahoe’s Homewood Mountain Resort Celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride March 24-27, 2022

By Kim Westerman
 7 days ago
One of Tahoe’s most queer-forward events is the third-annual “Pride Ride,” hosted by Homewood Mountain Resort on March 24-27, 2022. Celebrations both on and off the mountain include a Dual Slalom Drag Race, a Ski Parade down Homewood’s Rainbow Ridge, a Virtual Raffle, and a Dinner & Drag...

Related
Connecticut Post

Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Pride Parade to Leave WeHo for Hollywood

The Los Angeles Pride Parade will take place on Jun. 12 in Hollywood, nonprofit organizers Christopher Street West announced on Tuesday. With the return of an in-person parade this year, LA Pride will be making a move from West Hollywood, which has hosted the event for the majority of its decades-run, to Hollywood, the site of the very first protest organized by Christopher Street West in 1970. According to a statement from the organization, the choice was made as a way to both honor the history of LA Pride and recognize community members who have been underserved and unrepresented by past pride events.
WINKNEWS.com

PRIDE Cape Coral kicks off celebrations ahead of the weekend’s main event

PRIDE Cape Coral is disappointed by the so-called ‘don’t say gay’ bill that is moving through the Florida legislature but it’s not putting a damper on their pride celebrations this weekend. Pride celebrations began on Thursday night at The Dive in Cape Coral head of the...
The Sierra Nevada Ally

North Tahoe celebrates its Olympians

North Tahoe/Truckee is known as a world renowned tourist destination that is often packed to the gills with visitors. But underneath the weekend crowds are small communities which get pretty dang excited when their hometown kids make it to the Winter Olympics. We coached them on soccer teams or in cross-country ski programs. They went to school with our kids, and perhaps we went to school with their parents. In many ways watching a slew of Tahoe locals competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics felt like our own kids made the journey across the world. And while it certainly would have been a bonus if those Tahoe locals came home with medals, that is not what it is about. It’s about them getting a chance to be there…and of course it feels pretty good when an announcer on national TV says, “JC Schoonmaker, from Tahoe City, CA.”
Gephardt Daily

Man dies at Park City Mountain Resort

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Saturday after an undisclosed incident at Park City Mountain Resort. A statement from the resort says the “serious incident” took place in the Molly’s Trees area of the resort. Ski patrol workers responded to the site, as did an AirMed helicopter and crew, it said.
KTVU FOX 2

LGBTQ+ pride prom coming to East Bay high schools

CONCORD, Calif. - For East Bay high school student Ryan Nelson, the upcoming prom will be particularly special. Nelson, who identifies as a transgender male, is not talking about a traditional prom, he's planning to attend the first-ever ‘Pride Prom’ for LGBTQ+ students from nine Contra Costa County high schools in Concord, Martinez, and Clayton.
SFist

East Bay Groups Throwing Pride Prom For LGBTQ+ Teens

A PFLAG chapter in eastern Contra Costa County is hosting its first-ever Pride Prom in April, inviting LGBTQ+ teens from all the local district's high schools to attend. The concept of a "queer prom" or Pride Prom is not new, but these kinds of events have not been too common around the Bay Area, despite the ever growing tide of out and proud LGBTQ youth. Down in Southern California, UC Riverside's Queer Alliance has been hosting a Pride Prom for both queer college students and those at local high schools and community colleges since 2003. And Santa Monica High School's LGTBQ youth group has been putting on a Queer Prom event for the past 11 years.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Bham Now

IT’S BACK! Taste of Homewood returns on March 10

Taste of Homewood is back! The popular event gives you a chance to try some of Homewood’s favorite treats while supporting local biz. Read on for more about who will join this year’s celebration and how to purchase your tickets today. Taste of Homewood 2022. Taste of Homewood...
HOMEWOOD, AL
WATE

How to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Smoky Mountains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains offer a multitude of activities to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Downtown Gatlinburg’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration:. From March 12-19 visit Gatlinburg to experience traditional Irish music, food and entertainment. The streets of downtown Gatlinburg will feature...
GATLINBURG, TN
Popculture

Music Festival Canceled Just 3 Days Before Planned Start

The organizers for a new North Carolina music festival postponed the event just three days before it was scheduled to start. The Wham Bam Music Festival was scheduled to start on Thursday at the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center in Pittsboro, North Carolina, and continue through Saturday. No specific reason for the sudden move was announced, but some on social media speculated that poor weather is the reason.
MUSIC
