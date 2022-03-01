Tahoe’s Homewood Mountain Resort Celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride March 24-27, 2022
By Kim Westerman
One of Tahoe’s most queer-forward events is the third-annual “Pride Ride,” hosted by Homewood Mountain Resort on March 24-27, 2022. Celebrations both on and off the mountain include a Dual Slalom Drag Race, a Ski Parade down Homewood’s Rainbow Ridge, a Virtual Raffle, and a Dinner & Drag...
The Los Angeles Pride Parade will take place on Jun. 12 in Hollywood, nonprofit organizers Christopher Street West announced on Tuesday. With the return of an in-person parade this year, LA Pride will be making a move from West Hollywood, which has hosted the event for the majority of its decades-run, to Hollywood, the site of the very first protest organized by Christopher Street West in 1970. According to a statement from the organization, the choice was made as a way to both honor the history of LA Pride and recognize community members who have been underserved and unrepresented by past pride events.
PRIDE Cape Coral is disappointed by the so-called ‘don’t say gay’ bill that is moving through the Florida legislature but it’s not putting a damper on their pride celebrations this weekend. Pride celebrations began on Thursday night at The Dive in Cape Coral head of the...
North Tahoe/Truckee is known as a world renowned tourist destination that is often packed to the gills with visitors. But underneath the weekend crowds are small communities which get pretty dang excited when their hometown kids make it to the Winter Olympics. We coached them on soccer teams or in cross-country ski programs. They went to school with our kids, and perhaps we went to school with their parents. In many ways watching a slew of Tahoe locals competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics felt like our own kids made the journey across the world. And while it certainly would have been a bonus if those Tahoe locals came home with medals, that is not what it is about. It’s about them getting a chance to be there…and of course it feels pretty good when an announcer on national TV says, “JC Schoonmaker, from Tahoe City, CA.”
CONCORD, Calif. - For East Bay high school student Ryan Nelson, the upcoming prom will be particularly special. Nelson, who identifies as a transgender male, is not talking about a traditional prom, he's planning to attend the first-ever ‘Pride Prom’ for LGBTQ+ students from nine Contra Costa County high schools in Concord, Martinez, and Clayton.
A PFLAG chapter in eastern Contra Costa County is hosting its first-ever Pride Prom in April, inviting LGBTQ+ teens from all the local district's high schools to attend. The concept of a "queer prom" or Pride Prom is not new, but these kinds of events have not been too common around the Bay Area, despite the ever growing tide of out and proud LGBTQ youth. Down in Southern California, UC Riverside's Queer Alliance has been hosting a Pride Prom for both queer college students and those at local high schools and community colleges since 2003. And Santa Monica High School's LGTBQ youth group has been putting on a Queer Prom event for the past 11 years.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Though the LGBTQ+ community has been barred from Staten Island’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, the PRIDE center hosted its own Irish heritage celebration on Saturday evening in Clifton, looking back on the history of the celebratory parades in New York City. The event started...
San Francisco could be a two Pride Parade town this year, as the upstart People’s March on Polk Street is planning to return — on the same day as the SF Pride Parade, and possibly even the same time. Back in the early 2000s, at a certain weekly...
