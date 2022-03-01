Tahoe’s Homewood Mountain Resort Celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride March 24-27, 2022

North Tahoe/Truckee is known as a world renowned tourist destination that is often packed to the gills with visitors. But underneath the weekend crowds are small communities which get pretty dang excited when their hometown kids make it to the Winter Olympics. We coached them on soccer teams or in cross-country ski programs. They went to school with our kids, and perhaps we went to school with their parents. In many ways watching a slew of Tahoe locals competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics felt like our own kids made the journey across the world. And while it certainly would have been a bonus if those Tahoe locals came home with medals, that is not what it is about. It’s about them getting a chance to be there…and of course it feels pretty good when an announcer on national TV says, “JC Schoonmaker, from Tahoe City, CA.”

8 DAYS AGO