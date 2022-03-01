Brighton junior wins state nordic title

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (WROC) — The high school state skiing championships began Monday at Gore Mountain in upstate New York.

Brighton junior Catherine Anzellotti won the girls nordic event. Teammate Emelia Jordan was second to help give the Bruins a team title in the event.

Honeoye Falls-Lima won the boys team title behind a second-place finish from Braden Bellizzi. Pittsford’s Gordon Fagan was third.

Day two of the championships is Tuesday.

