Magpies’ unexpected reaction to GPS trackers may have revealed altruism in the birds

Anyone who’s ever been swooped at by a magpie will be horrified to learn that the birds are working together. A research team in Australia studying a new kind of tracking device for birds was surprised to find that magpies were cooperating to give them the slip. “When we...
80% of lost pets are never found. GPS trackers may be the best solution for pet owners. It only takes an instant. Your cat slips out of the door while you are bringing in groceries or your dog suddenly becomes an Olympic-level athlete and clears that 5-foot fence. At that moment, you realize, "They're gone!" The resources and time spent searching for a lost pet can accumulate rapidly and have a crippling emotional impact on the entire family.
When we attached tiny, backpack-like tracking devices to five Australian magpies for a pilot study, we didn't expect to discover an entirely new social behavior rarely seen in birds. Our goal was to learn more about the movement and social dynamics of these highly intelligent birds, and to test these...
This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
Adrienne is a dog trainer and former veterinary assistant. She has taken several specialized courses on hospice care for dogs. Whether dogs know when they are dying is something that has puzzled many dog owners across the globe. Since dogs cannot talk, we may really never know the exact answer,...
A kitten who was discovered alone under a car, turned out to have escaped from his litter and was due for a reunion. Last month, Mellissa, the founder of Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue (in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada), received a call about a kitten needing urgent help. A Good Samaritan had found him outside alone in the freezing cold.
There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
Pluto was rescued from a Romanian death shelter when he was just four days old, and he'll die in the centre if no one intervenes. The world's most undesired dog has been in a Romanian rescue centre for 11 years and is still looking for a home. Pluto, the sweet youngster, was rescued from a kill shelter after his mother and siblings were adopted.
When you're in the mood to cuddle, do you turn to your significant other for affection or your pet? If your top pick is your furry friend, know that you're definitely not alone. According to a new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Lovesac, 61 percent of pet owners would rather share their couch or bed with their pet rather than their significant other.
A dog that a vet refused to put down after the pet's owner brought it in to be euthanized has spent more than 500 days looking for a home. Ten-year-old Buddy has been at the RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre in Somerset, England, for the longest of any rescue animal at the shelter despite being an "affectionate chap."
A cat who was found in a carrier with her kittens on the sidewalk, is so happy to be helped by kind neighbors. Ellen Richter, a foster carer based in Las Vegas, was notified about a cat and her litter of six found outside in a neighborhood. Neighbors discovered two...
It’s not unheard of for animals of different species to become friends, they can even become like family!. Take Lincoln, the one-year-old rescue cat, for example. He may be small, but he doesn’t let his size stop him from making friends with those around him, including three giant Great Danes.
A kitten stood out as the only orange tabby in her litter of seven and showed quite the personality. Seven kittens were brought to Mini Cat Town, an animal rescue in San Jose, California, for a chance at a better life. A volunteer of the rescue, Merritt, took them in right away, so all seven of them could be bottle fed and cared for around the clock.
A Vietnamese couple whose emotional story had gripped the country after their 12 pet dogs were killed by authorities over the baseless fear that they could have spread Covid have now adopted a new brood of puppies – some of whom were rescued from dog meat shops. Pham Minh Hung and his wife Nguyen Thi Chi Em have adopted 15 puppies after they received an outpouring of support and donations from people following an outrage among over the killing of their dogs, reported BBC’s Vietnamese service.Mr Pham said they received 120 million Vietnamese dong (£3,898) from donors who raised...
After over 500 days at RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre in North Somerset, England, Buddy the terrier is in a loving home where he has the room to run, play ball, and cuddle up with his new owners. A dog that spent over 500 days at an animal rescue —...
Using powerful tools and techniques developed in the field of structural biology, researchers at the University of Washington and The Scripps Research Institute have discovered new details about the human immunodeficiency virus, HIV. The findings bring into focus the basic architecture of the virus just above and below its surface and may help in the design and development of a vaccine that can protect against AIDS.
If you are worried that your cat might be feeling stressed out, here are the most common stressors for cats and how to help them cope with them. Cats are sensitive creatures and can easily feel overwhelmed and stressed. This is a common issue even among housecats that are always kept in a safe space.
