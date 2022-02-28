ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The time of year the dinosaur-killing asteroid hit explains why some species survived

By Megan Lim, Christopher Intagliata
WAMU
 3 days ago

The asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs hit...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

The Last Day of the Dinosaurs: New Details on Devastating Asteroid That Hit Earth

The asteroid which killed nearly all of the dinosaurs struck Earth during springtime. This conclusion was drawn by an international team of researchers after having examined thin sections, high-resolution synchrotron X-ray scans, and carbon isotope records of the bones of fishes that died less than 60 minutes after the asteroid impacted. The team presents its findings in the journal Nature.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists discover skull of new unusual ‘armless’ dinosaur species in Argentina

Paleontologists have uncovered the skull of an “unusual” dinosaur that could be the close relative of the ancestors of an armless group of dinosaurs that roamed the Earth’s southern hemisphere about 70 million years ago. The new species, Guemesia ochoai, was a species of abelisaurid – a clade of carnivorous dinosaurs that lived in parts of modern-day Africa, South America, and India, according to the study, published earlier this month in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.The skull fossil may lead to a better understanding of why this area gave rise to such unusual animals, say researchers including those from Universidad...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Asteroid#Species#Northern Hemisphere
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Is the Tyrannosaurus More Than One Dinosaur Species?

The Tyrannosaurus was first identified over a century ago, and paleontologists have long thought of the dinosaur as one species: the mighty T. rex that terrified children everywhere when Jurassic Park hit the big screen in 1993. However, a new study claims that what we call the Tyrannosaurus might be three distinct species of dinosaur.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
One Green Planet

Newborn Kitten Found Dragging Herself on Hot Concrete Rescued!

This poor kitten was found dragging herself on the hot concrete while ongoing traffic was passing by. It was a miracle that TikTok user @aricsv97 noticed her and was kind enough to stop and bring her to safety!. It turns out that she was only 2 days old and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
scitechdaily.com

The Reign of the Dinosaurs Ended in Spring: Revelations From Bones of Fish That Died When the Asteroid Hit

The asteroid that killed nearly all dinosaurs struck Earth during springtime. An international team of scientists from the Vrije Universiteit (VU) Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Uppsala University (Sweden), Vrije Universiteit Brussel (Belgium) and the ESRF, the European Synchrotron (France), has determined when the meteorite crashed onto the Earth, after analyzing the remains of fishes that died just after the impact. Their results are published in the journal Nature today.
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

It was probably springtime when an asteroid did the dinosaurs in

The dinosaur-killing asteroid that smashed into present-day Mexico 66 million years ago arrived in springtime, a new analysis suggests. Scientists examined fossilized fish that perished shortly after the impact and used the growth patterns and chemicals preserved within the bones to pin down the timing of the event. The researchers concluded that the asteroid strike occurred during spring in the Northern Hemisphere, a time when many animals would have been raising young and especially vulnerable to the cataclysm. The season in which the asteroid made contact likely influenced which species survived the mass extinction that followed, the team reported on February 23 in Nature.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy