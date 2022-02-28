The time of year the dinosaur-killing asteroid hit explains why some species survived

Paleontologists have uncovered the skull of an “unusual” dinosaur that could be the close relative of the ancestors of an armless group of dinosaurs that roamed the Earth’s southern hemisphere about 70 million years ago. The new species, Guemesia ochoai, was a species of abelisaurid – a clade of carnivorous dinosaurs that lived in parts of modern-day Africa, South America, and India, according to the study, published earlier this month in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.The skull fossil may lead to a better understanding of why this area gave rise to such unusual animals, say researchers including those from Universidad...
