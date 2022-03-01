QND Ends U-High’s Run One Game Shy of State

In a State of the Union speech that brought both houses of Congress back to the Capitol, President Biden emphasized what unites the country while trying to reassure Americans worried about the Ukraine crisis, inflation and gas prices that "we are going to be OK." But it wasn't all unity...
WASHINGTON/KYIV/KHARKIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while Moscow stepped up its lethal bombardment of major population centres that its invasion force has so far failed to tame. With Moscow having failed in its aim of...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington. Both easily won their party’s nomination for governor on Tuesday. Abbott is...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) hammered President Biden for his “weakness on the world stage” in the Republican response to Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night. Reynolds, speaking from Des Moines, touched on Russia’s unfolding invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.’s “disastrous” withdrawal from...
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday during his State of the Union address that the U.S. would close its skies to Russian aircraft while promising more pain to Russia and its cadre of oligarchs as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. The president opened his remarks with a focus on Moscow's...
The protection offered by two doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children declined during the Omicron wave, but a booster shot helped, suggests a new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention examining data from health care facilities across 10 states. The study's authors chalked up much...
Incumbent Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar and progressive Jessica Cisneros are heading to a runoff in late May in Texas' 28th District, after neither candidate cleared the 50% mark in their highly contentious primary race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Cuellar, who has represented the district since 2005, recently...
March 2 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines and U.S. energy firm Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) said it would exit Russia, joining a growing list of Western companies spurning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. tech giant Apple (AAPL.O) said it had stopped sales...
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reverberated across the sports world and is affecting the status of Russian and Belarusian athletes who take part in international competitions. International sporting bodies have cracked down on the countries by either eliminating any mention of them within the competitions or barring athletes from...
London/Moscow CNN Business — The Russian economy is taking “serious blows,” the Kremlin acknowledged Wednesday, as the country’s growing isolation piles further pressure on its tottering financial system. Apple (AAPL), ExxonMobil, Ford (F), Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSF) joined a list of companies shutting down or...
