BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A warning for owners of all birds, flocks small and large. Bird flu has been detected in our region, although not yet here in Vermont. Avian influenza has been found in places like Canada, New Hampshire, Maine and Long Island, New York. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is looking to farmers here in Vermont to be on alert to stop the spread.

VERMONT STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO