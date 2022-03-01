D-10 AA Wrestling Recap: Four Wrestlers from Erie County Take Gold

There are 52 PIAA berths up for grabs at this weekend’s Class 3A Northeast Regional wrestling tournament at Liberty’s Memorial Gym. Most will go to the District 11 powerhouse, but not all. Who are the best bets from Districts 2 and 12 to leave Bethlehem with a ticket for Hershey? Here’s a look at 10 who could leave with the highest finishes. Top 10 from Districts 2-12 Class 3A (in alphabetical ...
This past weekend, La Pine and Culver were full of hometown fans watching several wrestlers and their teams win state titles -- right on their home mats.
The 40th Highmark Quad Games begin in April with the swimming event. On Tuesday through March 13, early registers can enter for all four events for $50. It will be a bittersweet 40th season of the games as it will be retired following the ski race in 2023. To register:...
MEADVILLE — Meadville Area Senior High sits a little under 30 miles from Rocky Grove High School, but on Tuesday night when the Orioles’ boys basketball team walked off the floor at the House of Thrills and into its locker room, they let out a roar that likely could have been heard all the way back in Sugarcreek.
While championship match ups are set for Class 3A, 2A and 1A, other girls basketball programs are still chasing down a semifinal victory to qualify for the District 3 finals this week at Hershey’s Giant Center. Below are the updated D3 girls basketball brackets. Consolation brackets are listed below...
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) —Makenna Marisa was named to the first team All Big Ten for Women’s Basketball. Marisa finished the regular season averaging 22.5 points per game, which is second in the Big Ten and seventh in the nation. Her 22.5 points per game is the third highest in program history.
GAYLORD - An inexperienced team with a first-year head coach needs to have some reliable senior leaders. For Gaylord basketball, that was the case this season.
Gaylord celebrated their three seniors on senior night in the last home game of the year against East Jordan. The Blue Devils honored the efforts of Austin...
PLAINS TWP. — Circumstances kept Wilkes-Barre Area from playing a game for 10 days. The Wolfpack, though, did enough on both ends of the court Monday night to earn a return to the District 2 Class 6A girls basketball championship game. Guard Danayjha Moore scored 16 points and center...
MONTGOMERY, Pa. — The Towanda girls basketball team defeated Line Mountain 41-38 in the District IV Class 3A semifinals. The Black Knights will play the winner of Loyalsock and Bloomsburg in the district championship.
On Saturday, The Shippensburg University women’s indoor track & field team turned in an all-conference, third-place finish in the distance medley relay at the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indoor Championships at Edinboro University. What Happened. The quartet of Isabelle Gulgert, Kayla Dalhouse, Sydney Morgan and Kyra Gerber ran...
The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com. District 5 UpdateDistrict 9 Update *Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted BOYS BASKETBALL— […]
Wilson failed to lock up a berth in the PIAA Tournament with a 56-47 loss to Hempfield in a District 3 Class 6A boys basketball consolation semifinal Tuesday at Landisville. The ninth-seeded Bulldogs (15-10) will have one more chance to earn a spot in states when they travel to second-seeded Cumberland Valley, a 66-46 loser to Chambersburg in another consolation game, for the seventh-place game Friday at 7 p.m.
LEHMAN TWP. — The third meeting on Tuesday resembled the second meeting three weeks earlier. That was good for Lake-Lehman and bad for Nanticoke Area. Lehman shut down Nanticoke Area’s 3-point shooting and dominated inside with its size just like last time as the Black Knights posted a 55-33 win in the District 2 Class 4A girls basketball third-place game.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Mifflin County Girls Basketball won the District VI Class 6A Championship on Monday over State College, 49-39. It was the first district title in Huskies school history. In the win, Marissa Gingrich scored her 1,000th career point, as just a junior. Gingrich led all scorers with 26 points. Huskies Bri […]
COVENTRY — Eleven Westerly Youth Wrestling Club wrestlers earned titles at the state championships on Feb. 13 at Coventry High. Westerly placed fourth overall among the 15 teams that competed. The 8-and-under team finished first. Eliot Hopkins, Hailey Farrar, Owen LaFountain, Massimo Antoch and Daniel Parrillo finished first to...
