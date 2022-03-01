D-10 AA Wrestling Recap: Four Wrestlers from Erie County Take Gold

There are 52 PIAA berths up for grabs at this weekend’s Class 3A Northeast Regional wrestling tournament at Liberty’s Memorial Gym. Most will go to the District 11 powerhouse, but not all. Who are the best bets from Districts 2 and 12 to leave Bethlehem with a ticket for Hershey? Here’s a look at 10 who could leave with the highest finishes. Top 10 from Districts 2-12 Class 3A (in alphabetical ...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO