Carla Morrison Announces First New Album in 5 Years, El Renacimiento

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 7 days ago
Carla Morrison has announced El Renacimiento her first album of new material since 2015’s Amor Supremo. The LP is due out April 29 via Cosmica. She’s also announced a new run of headlining tour dates, kicking off in May in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre. Morrison is also opening for...

