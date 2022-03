The man accused of being a “Tinder Swindler” in the Netflix documentary of the same name is now being sued by the family of an Israelian diamond mogul.Simon Leviev, who’s real name is Shimon Hayut, is the focus of The Tinder Swindler, the popular documentary which dropped on the streaming platform in February.In the documentary, three women claim to have been swindled out hundreds of thousands of pounds from Leviev after matching with him on a dating app.The women say Hayut uses his alias and claims to be the son of Israelian diamond mogul, Lev Leviev. The documentary later...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO