A Fake 'DONDA 2' Album by "Wanye Kest" Charted on iTunes' Top Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Before DJ Khaled ever made hits by assembling the Avengers of hip hop on his albums, Kid Capri was in the clubs, the studio, concerts and live events making more history than any one person (besides himself) can probably remember. Nas, Jay-Z, Common, Snoop Dogg, Slick Rick, and almost every popular rapper from the ‘90s can be found on his 1998 sophomore album Soundtrack to the Streets. When most DJs during that time were only as popular as the artists they backed, Kid Capri was standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the studio with industry heavyweights including the two men— Quincy Jones and Rodney Temperton — who were instrumental in making Michael Jackson’s Off The Wall, one of the best albums of all time.

