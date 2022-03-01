ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

A Fake 'DONDA 2' Album by "Wanye Kest" Charted on iTunes' Top Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Cover picture for the articleWith the absence of Kanye West‘s DONDA 2 on streaming services, some fans have fallen prey to a fake iTunes album by an artist named “Wanye Kest.”. The fake 11-track record features tracks of the same name but are evidently shorter in...

