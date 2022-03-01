A Fake 'DONDA 2' Album by "Wanye Kest" Charted on iTunes' Top Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the ongoing fight for equality in hip-hop, also giving flowers to the female rappers that came before her. Speaking to CR Fashion Book for the new issue, Thee Hot Girl shared that equality in hip-hop has “come a long way” but needs to further advance. “Women are killing the rap game, so there’s no debate about our staying power. There’s still work to be done in terms of equality in hip-hop, but it’s come a long way and we have to thank the queens that paved the way for my generation,” she said. “There is no Megan Thee Stallion without Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Trina, Gangsta Boo, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Eve, and so many others.”
Comments / 1