Springfield, MO

Irish beat Glendale, advance to district championship game

By Dan Lucy
 1 day ago

MARSHFIELD, Mo–High school basketball is in playoff mode for both the bigger and smaller schools.

In Class 5 District 5, boys Catholic squared off with Glendale in a semifinal game.

And the Irish up ten late second quarter, Catholic’s Liam O’Reilly drives the baseline and gets the hoop, it’s 20-8 Irish.

Later O’Reilly feeds Zach Howell for the hoop, it’s 22-8 Catholic.

Glendale trying to get the offense in gear in the third quarter, Ian Farouki with the three, it’s an 11 point deficit.

Catholic too strong on the boards, first shot misses, but Howell is there for the board and the basket, and Springfield Catholic advances to the district championship game, 58-47.

