Toyota to resume Japan production after virus hits supplier

By YURI KAGEYAMA
 7 days ago
Japan Toyota FILE - The Toyota logo on a dealership is seen in Manchester, N.H. on Aug. 15, 2019. Toyota plan to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TOKYO — (AP) — Toyota plan to resume production at all of its 14 plants as of Wednesday, after they were idled for a day due to a cyberattack on a domestic supplier.

The supplier, Kojima Industries Corp., said Tuesday it had found a virus in its computer server. Details were under investigation, it said.

The two companies had worked out alternative ways to carry on with manufacturing even though the server problem was not yet resolved, said Toyota Motor Corp. spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto.

Kojima supplies Toyota with many items including air-conditioning, steering wheel components and other parts for vehicles’ interiors and exteriors. The physical mechanics of production were not affected by the virus, according to the company, which like many parts suppliers is based in Toyota city in central Japan.

The Japanese business daily Nikkei reported Tuesday the problem was ransomware.

Kojima said “a threatening message” was confirmed Saturday along with a virus in a computer file. It would not say if it was ransomware. The Aichi Prefectural police were also investigating.

The server problem was partly solved by Sunday but the company decided it needed an extra day to get the overall computer system going, according to Kojima.

Toyota decided on Monday to halt all 28 lines at Toyota’s Japan plants for all of Tuesday.

Hino Motors, a Toyota group truck maker, said two of its factories in Japan were also affected.

Daihatsu Motor Co., a Toyota affiliate that makes small cars, also stopped production at its plant for the same reason. Whether production will resume Wednesday will be decided later Tuesday, it said in a statement.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

World markets mixed after rout on Wall St; oil prices climb

TOKYO — (AP) — World markets were mixed Tuesday, with European benchmarks and U.S. futures turning higher after Asian shares extended losses. Surging prices for oil and other vital commodities have been rattling global markets and the situation remains uncertain as investors search for safe havens from expanding sanctions against Russia.
STOCKS
Malaysia to reopen borders April 1 after two years

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Malaysia will reopen its borders on April 1 after two years and lift remaining coronavirus restrictions on businesses as it moves to restore normal life, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced Tuesday. Ismail said the decision was a result of the country’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHO says COVID boosters needed, reversing previous call

GENEVA — (AP) — An expert group convened by the World Health Organization said Tuesday it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses amid the global spread of omicron, in a reversal of the U.N. agency’s insistence last year that boosters weren’t necessary and contributed to vaccine inequity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AAA: Stretching a tank of gas and saving at the pump

(WFXR) — Drivers across the country are feeling the pain at the pump as the national average is up to $4.173, according to AAA. Meanwhile, in Virginia, the state set a new record for the highest average gas prices, according to statistics from AAA. However, the auto club is trying to help drivers save every […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Women workers could drive $1 trln rise in U.S. GDP - Moody's

March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy could get a $1 trillion boost over the next 10 years if female labor market participation grew to the levels seen in other developed economies, a report on gender equality said on Tuesday. Published on International Women's day by Moody's, the report said...
ECONOMY
