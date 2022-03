Toshiba's CEO resigned on Tuesday, adding fresh uncertainty weeks before a key shareholder meeting on a plan to spin off the Japanese conglomerate's devices unit. Satoshi Tsunakawa had been chief executive for less than a year at the tech and industrial giant, which has lurched from crisis to crisis in recent years. He will continue to serve as interim chair of the board of directors, Toshiba said in a statement. His resignation comes ahead of an extraordinary shareholder vote on March 24 on Toshiba's plan to spin off its electronic devices segment and sell "non-core" businesses.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO