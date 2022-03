DEVON, PA — Following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s recent selection of a Congressional map, Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) issued the following statement:. “Serving the good people of Chester and Berks counties is the honor of my lifetime, and I am very excited to announce that I will continue to campaign to serve our community here in Pennsylvania’s new 6th Congressional District.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO