Where To Vote March 1

UT students take advantage of on-campus early voting as the early voting period comes to a close for the March 1 primaries. The early voting period for the primary elections began Feb. 14 and ends Feb. 25, with election day on March 1. The primaries will determine candidates for a number of Texas races, including the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state senator and state representative offices. Joseph Kudler, co-director of Hook the Vote, a student government agency advocating for civil participation, said students should register in Austin to avoid having to vote by mail back home.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO