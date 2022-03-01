Salute Our Heroes: Washburn Rural HS learning real-life skills with CTE

COUNCIL GROVE (WIBW) -- Our Early March Good Kids, Rachel Small, Ruby McKnight, Rylie Smith and Layla Smith are members of Council Grove’s Cadette Troop 30216. Leader Ashley McKnight calls them “small but mighty!” -- With one Senior Scout joining them from Troop 30083, Trinadee Fetters, they took charge of the Council Grove Community Dinner for Thanksgiving. The girls fed up to 200 community members a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. The girls offered to dine in, carry out and deliver during the pandemic holiday meal event.

