ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

LOL! Black Tony Broke Into Rickey Smiley’s House & This Is What Happened….[WATCH]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42n1Pd_0eRyPvgc00

We’ve heard plenty of Black Tony’s excuses for not coming to work, but his latest might just be the most outlandish of them all.

Oh, and it begins with him actually breaking in to Rickey’s house!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

If there’s anything to learn from Black Tony and his most recent example of ratchetness, it’s not to stay on the honest path and refrain from committing a home invasion — we’d like to believe you know that all on your own. For this specific occasion, the lesson is to not raid the fridge for milk when you’re lactose intolerant!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Listen to today’s buffoonery coming from “Black Tony” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show :

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

Heartwarming Picture Shows Jermaine Dupri Walking Da Brat Down The Aisle At Her Wedding

Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat proved their timeless friendship still stands after the producer walked the "Funkdafied" rapper down the aisle at her wedding on Tuesday. According to People, Da Brat exchanged vows with her fiance Jesseca "Judy" Dupart in a fairy-tale-like ceremony. The Brat Loves Judy couple arrived to the ceremony in horse-drawn carriages before walking down the aisle to Luther Vandross' "Here and Now." Dupart chose to walk with her brother Damon Dupart Sr.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye is Upset She Learned Da Brat & Judy Dupart Are Expecting from Social Media

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
thesource.com

[WATCH] Suge Knight Claims Jay-Z Was Taped Up, Gagged, Robbed in L.A. In Old Interview

“If you’re free tomorrow night, we can meet and discuss price/ FYI, I’ve never been robbed in my life..” – Jay-Z Well, Former Death Row CEO Suge Knight, who is currently serving 28 years in prison on a murder charge, claims that the above statement from “1-900-Hustler” isn’t completely true. In an old interview on Last Call with Carson Daly, Suge alleges that Hov was taped up, gagged, and robbed while in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Da Brat Marries Judy Dupart With Fairy-Tale Wedding

The 47-year-old rapper and 40-year-old Jesseca "Judy" Dupart tied the knot at Horse Mansion in Georgia on Tuesday in a fairy-tale wedding, complete with a horse and carriage. One hundred guests were in attendance for the event, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss. Both Da Brat and Dupart...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House This#Twitter#Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Reginae Carter Link Up For Valentine's Day

Reginae Carter took to Instagram posing with Lil Wayne in a loving father-daughter photo. She captioned the post, "My forever Valentine [heart]," while rumors have been swirling recently that the rapper's daughter may be dating New York-bred artist Lil Tjay. In addition to reposting her post to her Instagram story,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
TMZ.com

LisaRaye McCoy Didn't Get Heads Up Sis Da Brat Was Pregnant, Hints at New Tension

LisaRaye McCoy is laying down some surprising facts about Da Brat's pregnancy ... saying she didn't even get a call her sister's expecting!. The actress was on the new podcast "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper" when she opened up about her rough relationship with her sister. It all spilled out when Raq asked how she felt about Brat having a baby.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Struggle Rapper Named Smalls Arrested After Jumping Diddy's Fence

Los Angeles, CA – There’s Biggie Smalls — and then there’s Isaiah Smalls, a struggling rapper who was reportedly arrested on Saturday (February 12) for trespassing on Diddy’s property. According to TMZ, the 23-year-old man showed up at Diddy’s Los Angeles estate and started pounding on the security gate in an attempt to give the Hip Hop mogul a demo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
Billboard

Da Brat & Judy Dupart Tie the Knot on 2/22/22: ‘A Dream Come True’

Congratulations are in order for Da Brat and Judy Dupart, who officially tied the knot on the most magical day of the year. The couple, who revealed they were dating in a sweet Instagram post back in 2020, got married on Tuesday (Feb. 22) in a ceremony held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia with one hundred guests in attendance, according to People, who published photos from the gorgeous, flower-adorned event.
FAIRBURN, GA
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

336
Followers
830
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy