SLUH racquetball goes for 11th straight national title

By Martin Kilcoyne, Mikala McGhee
 7 days ago

When it comes to prep dominance there is nothing that compares to SLUH and racquetball, The Junior Bills just won their 22nd state championship in the sport which is impressive. It’s not the full story, SLUH has won 14 national championships including ten in a row. They will go for number 11 soon.

