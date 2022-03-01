ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Playoff Coverage (February 28, 2022)

By Allif Karim
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the MPSSAA High school basketball playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County from February 28th, 2022.

Boy’s Basketball

2A West Region II – (4) Poolesville vs. (1) Walkersville

The Walkersville Lions dominated at home against Poolesville, beating the Falcons 62-41. The Lions will host Williamsport on Wednesday.

2A West Region II – (3) Glenelg vs. (2) Williamsport

The Williamsport Wildcats overcome a nine-point deficit in the second half to beat the Glenelg Gladiators, 49-45. The Wildcats advance to the region final on Wednesday where they will play Walkersville.

1A West Region II – (4) Brunswick vs. (1) Boonsboro

The Boonsboro Warriors defended their home court against Brunswick, advancing to the region finals with a 56-39 win over the Railroaders.

Other Scores

  • 1A West Region II – (3) Clear Spring 37, (2) Smithsburg 50
  • 3A West Region I – (3) Oakdale 54, (2) Tuscarora 53
  • 3A West Region I – (5) Thomas Johnson 46, (1) Linganore 39
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Monday, our remaining four teams in NOVA squared off against one another in the VHSL Class 6 State Semifinals, with the winners advancing to the state finals at the Seigel Center in Richmond on Friday. Madison at Robinson (Girls’ Basketball) The returning back-to-back state champions showed why they have been […]
