ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Build and customize mobile apps like a pro with major savings on this subscription

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWXx2_0eRyPqGz00

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The increasing prevalence of app usage on personal devices provides plenty of options at our fingertips, and allows companies to gain business from anywhere on the globe. An obvious and uniquely modern need has developed for consumers and sellers, creating leverage for app developers and resulting in lucrative careers for those who excel.

Make a proactive move in an evolving market by picking up a one-year subscription to the AppMySite Mobile App Builder Pro Plan for only a fraction of the standard cost. Normally sold for nearly $500, this subscription is currently available at $29 for a limited time, providing the opportunity for an instant technological upgrade and a surprisingly affordable personal investment.

Experience swifter and simpler development with no coding required. Build premium apps for both Android and iOS devices, then launch them for public usage within minutes.

Carrying a TrustPilot rating of 4.7 stars out of five, the AppMySite Mobile App Builder Pro Plan enables publishing on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, supplies a real-time website sync, sends unlimited notifications to users, and helps generate revenue through app monetization.

Seamless connectivity through robust API integrations supplies a stable platform to personalize, preview, publish, and update apps. This package comes equipped with support for WordPress, third-party plugins, and universal payment.

Mobile apps generate more than 80% of all internet traffic, so don't fail to capitalize on that trend. Upgrade your approach and cash in.

Create a customizable app experience that suits users' needs and expresses your vision, and do so without the frustrations of writing and adjusting code. Purchase a one-year subscription to the AppMySite Mobile App Builder Pro Plan for only $29 (reg. $468).

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

How Can You Build a Custom Fitness App in 2022

At the moment, fitness apps have become a fixture in practically every smartphone as more individuals pay more attention to their fitness and well-being. COVID-19 has only gone and accelerated this trend. People rely on virtual classes to stay fit and motivated due to a lack of access to gyms and in-person training.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Building a Kotlin Mobile App with the Salesforce SDK

The Salesforce Mobile SDK addresses many of the technical challenges for developers building apps for Android or iOS. We’ll build an app that accesses real Salesforce data. The app will be written in Kotlin and run on Android, but the fundamental concepts apply to iOS. In Part Two, we’ve learned how to create and update records in our list. In Part Three, we'll learn how to work with the SDK and the Salesforce APIs to synchronize data between the desktop and mobile environments.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Does Wordle Have a Mobile App? Is It Likely to Get One?

The New York Times’ purchase of Wordle has some users excited and others fuming. Those who are angry about the purchase worry that Wordle will be placed behind a paywall to increase digital subscribers. Users are also upset that The New York Times has ruined Wordle by changing the word list.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Consumer spending in subscription apps increased 41% last year to $18.3B

Why it matters: Mobile users are spending more money than ever on apps and subscriptions. Sensor Tower in its latest intelligence report said the top 100 non-gaming, subscription-based apps collectively generated $18.3 billion in 2021, an increase of 41 percent over the $13 billion that subscription apps brought home in 2020.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Apps#Smart Phone#Ios#Trustpilot#The Google Play Store#The Apple App Store#Api#Wordpress
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Design Wizard Pro Lifetime Subscription, save 93%

We have an amazing deal for our readers on the Design Wizard Pro Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Design Wizard Pro Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39, a saving of 93% off the normal price. Design Wizard...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Google
TechCrunch

Snowflake acquires Streamlit for $800M to help customers build data-based apps

Benoît Dageville, co-founder and president of products at Snowflake, said the company became familiar with Streamlit as customers were using it, as were people in-house, and as they talked it seemed increasingly like a good fit. “We have both the same vision — Streamlit and Snowflake — which is all about democratizing access to data. I would describe it very simply as making it super easy to interact with data,” Dageville told me.
BUSINESS
WJHL

Is Spotify down right now? Users report outages

(WJHL) — Multiple Spotify users reported Tuesday afternoon that they were kicked out of the audio-streaming platform from both their desktop and mobile devices. In a post at 1:22 p.m. on March 8, Spotify’s official status Twitter account tweeted, “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!” Several users replied […]
CELL PHONES
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
electrek.co

Kia America partners with Currently app to bring mobile on-demand EV charging to its customers, beginning with 2 free months

Kia America has announced a new partnership with mobile charging service, Currently, to provide its drivers with on-demand EV charging when and where they please. The initial rollout of this partnership will provide Currently’s charging service to Kia owners in three major California cities to begin, before expanding to other metropolitan areas in the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Digital Camera World

Save 25% on Cyberlink PhotoDirector 365 photo editor subscription

If you are in the market for a photo editor that has all the bells and whistle of a premium solution, but forms it into a user-friendly package with simple controls and AI editing solutions at a click of a button then this latest deal on Cyberlink’s PhotoDirector 365 now has 25% off an annual subscription, which mean you will only pay $40.99 / £36.99 / AU$51.99 a year, compared to $54.99 / UK 49.99/ AU$69.99 - that’s a great saving for what your getting!
SCIENCE
Android Central

Most fitness app subscriptions aren't worth the cost

People expect fitness smartwatches and trackers to cost much less than an Apple or Samsung lifestyle watch because they "only" track your health and fitness data. They're tools, not accessories. But believe it or not, squeezing tons of health sensors and GPS into a band that weighs an ounce or two, lasts a week or more per charge, and extrapolates your fitness level and healthiness from the data isn't a cheap affair.
CELL PHONES
WATN Local Memphis

MATA launches new mobile app

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority announced plans to bring a better ride across the city. The company said Monday it’s expanding its on-demand service by launching a new mobile app, GO901. Customers will be able to see real time bus arrival time information from their...
MEMPHIS, TN
GAMINGbible

Netflix Price Increase Drives Customers To Cancel Their Subscriptions

Netflix users are urging one another to cancel their subscription as the streaming service's new, increased pricing starts to come into effect. At the start of this year, Netflix announced it would be raising prices across all plans in the US. The standard plan has increased from $15.50 per month from $14, while the 4K plan has shot up to $20 per month from $18. Even the basic plan has gone up from $9 to $10 per month. Prices are also rising in Canada, though the UK and Europe are currently unaffected.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

The Hill

498K+
Followers
60K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy