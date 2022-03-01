ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 North Alabama teams are continuing on to championship

By Olivia Whitmire
 7 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – North Alabama was once again well represented in the Final Four with several defending state champs from our area looking to defend their title, including the four-time defending champs from Pisgah.

Ultimately six teams from North Alabama played in Final Four games and all six are moving on to championships games.

CLASS 1A
Girls’ Semifinals
Skyline (28-8) 57, Loachapoka (22-9) 44
Marion County (28-7) 71, University Charter School (15-9) 39
Boys’ Semifinals
Decatur Heritage (21-8) 42, Brantley (24-7) 38
Covenant Christian (28-6) 73, Autaugaville (27-3) 62

CLASS 2A
Girls’ Semifinals
Pisgah (32-3) 64, Lanett (17-8) 47
St. Luke’s Episcopal (20-8) 57 vs. Sulligent (24-3) 53
Boys’ Semifinals
Section (26-9) 81 vs. Lanett (19-3) 58
Mars Hill Bible (14-15) 64 vs. Highland Home (28-5) 62

Monday was just the beginning, we have local teams taking the court all week long.

