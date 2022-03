Whether fueled by business cycles or black swan events, market turmoil reminds investors of the importance of thought, discipline, and patience. Pandemics, hyperinflation, and market volatility are natural occurrences within economic cycles. Nonetheless, when markets are aggravated and lives threatened by geopolitical black swan events instigated by crazy people, I am reminded of a quote from the Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw, “The longer I live, the more convinced am I that Earth is used by other planets as a lunatic asylum.”

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO