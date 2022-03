Dayana Yastremska reached her final at the WTA in Lyon, her fifth career final. Yastremska won the match against Sorana Cirstea also thanks to winning backhand shots, today in a state of grace. Dayana deservedly wins after a long battle that ended with the final score of 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4, which led her to face Shuai Zhang in the final of the tournament.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO