MINT HILL, NC – The Athletes of the Week will focus on are our predictions for the 2021-2022 Basketball 4A All-Conference Team selections. The players were selected by our own sports writers, photographers, and a knowledgeable independent observer who have watched all these athletes compete during the high school basketball season. Therefore, these are our predictions based on stats, teamwork, leadership, sportsmanship, athleticism, and overall on the court performance from our perspective and viewpoint covering the entire basketball season through the Conference Championship Tournament.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO