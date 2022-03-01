ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian’s Real Feelings About Lookalike Chaney Jones Hanging Out With Kanye West

By James Vituscka
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago

Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West can’t get enough of her lookalike Chaney Jones — and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what Kim thinks.

Kim Kardashian, 41, was on fire last week at Milan Fashion Week! The SKIMS founder cemented her status as a global fashion icon at the Prada show as her estranged husband Kanye West, 44, and Instagram model, Chaney Jones, 24, went on back to back dates in Miami, Florida. Chaney has been drawing plenty of comparison due her similarities to Kim — even being dubbed a “Kim lookalike” — right down to her fashion sense.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to a source close to Kim, who said that she is “quite relieved” by Ye’s newest muse. “Kim has seen photos of Chaney and she thinks that Chaney should just be herself and not try to imitate her,” the source told us. “But, if that is what Chaney wants to do to get the attention she is seeking, or win over Kanye, so be it. Kim’s focus right now is herself, her children, and her relationship with Pete,” the source added, referring to Kim’s SNL star boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28.

According to a second source, Kim is also “flattered” by Chaney’s fashion choices, which have included black catsuits, Balenciaga swimsuits, Birkin bags and large, futuristic sunglasses — all staples in Kim’s recent wardrobe. “Kim knows that she’s considered a fashion icon, so the fact that so many women, including Chaney, try to emulate her is really quite flattering to Kim. Does Kim think it’s a little peculiar that Kanye has dated a few women now that resemble her? Yeah, she does,” the source told us. “Most women in Kim’s situation would probably feel the same way. But as far as her feelings go, Kim doesn’t have the time or energy to concern herself with who Kanye is spending time with.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BW5wh_0eRyN8bW00
Chaney Jones shows off her beach body in a one-piece Balenciaga swimsuit in Miami Beach, Florida. She wore black Dior shades to soak up the sun with Kanye West on February 27, 2022. (Pichichipixx.com/SplashNews)

A separate source echoed the previous insider’s sentiments regarding Kim’s feelings about Chaney. “As it pertains to who he gets involved with and who he dates, she just wants that person to be a good person because if anything ever transpires from this, that woman will then be a part of Kim’s life. So, ultimately, Kim is hoping for the best no matter how much the person Kanye dates looks like, or doesn’t look like, her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWR4a_0eRyN8bW00
Kim Kardashian looked stunning in a brown leather dress for the WSJ awards in New York City on Nov 01, 2021. (Felipe Ramales/SplashNews)

As fans know, the parents to North, 8, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, are currently going through a messy divorce and are awaiting an upcoming hearing on March 2 to determine if Kim’s request to become legally will be granted by the courts. The source added that their kids are all that Kim is truly concerned about. “Their kids are the only things that matter to Kim, so if any relationship for Kanye leads to him being happy and to have him be one with his family obligations, Kim thinks that is the best way to go. More power to them all,” the source said.

