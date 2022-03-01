Musical March set at Wildey

Jim Messina will present two shows, March 19-20, at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville. (George Bekris)

EDWARDSVILLE — Four classic rock artists — plus a blend of blues, heavy metal and country music — highlight a busy March schedule at the Wildey Theatre.

The month kicks off on Friday, March 4 with Dueling Pianos. The show was originally scheduled for Feb. 17 but postponed by weather.

“Mike Sonderegger is very popular around here and he teams up with Cameron Brown for Dueling Pianos,” Wildey manager Al Canal said. “They did a show last year with songs from the 1980s and people loved it, but they barely got through a third of the songs that they wanted to play. This is very much an audience participation kind of show.

"On a side note, it will be our first show since the governor canceled the mask mandate," Canal said. "But we still want people to feel comfortable and safe.”

Wishbone Ash returns to the Wildey March 5-6 for its 50th Late to the Party! tour originally scheduled for 2019.

Pioneering the use of twin lead guitars, Wishbone Ash and Andy Powell jumped on board the burgeoning progressive rock scene in 1969 and produced a distinctive brand of melodic rock, such as “Helpless”, “Runaway”, “Lorelei” and “You Rescue Me”.

The band’s current lineup features founding member Powell on guitar and vocals, along with Bob Skeat (bass, backing vocals), Mark Abrahams (guitar) and Mike Truscott (drums). Limited seats remain for March 6.

“They’re another one of the bands that have become Wildey Theatre regulars and they always sell out," Canal said.

On March 10 Jeremiah Johnson returns for an evening of blues with special guest Soulful Femme.

Johnson is a five-time Top 10 Billboard blues artist. His latest album, “Unemployed Highly Annoyed,” was a 2022 Blues Music Award nominee for Blues Rock Album of the Year.

Making their Wildey Theatre debut is Soulful Femme, a blues, funk, jazz duo from Pittsburgh made up of two women: Stevee Wellons on vocals and Cheryl Rinovato on guitars.

The Four Horsemen – The Album-Quality Metallica Tribute” makes its Wildey debut March 12.

“If you like Metallica and you like heavy metal, you need to see the Four Horsemen,” Canal said. “They pride themselves on doing all of the Metallica songs just the way they are played on the albums. The lead singer really has the vocals down and they put on a great show.”

The Wildey switches musical gears on March 18 for an intimate evening with country singer-songwriter David Nail, a Grammy-nominated country music artist making his Wildey debut. He has charted multiple times including a No. 1 single "Let It Rain" and the double-platinum selling No. 1 hit “Whatever She’s Got.” He'll also perform his latest song, "St. Louis".

“David Nail is from Kennett, Missouri, and is an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan,” Canal said. “The Wildey is known as the home of classic rock and we’re becoming the home of blues music, but we wouldn’t mind becoming the home of country music as well.”

Classic rock returns March 19-20 with two shows by Jim Messina. half of Loggins & Messina, a co-founder of Poco and a key contributor to Buffalo Springfield.

“It’s such an honor to have him back because it’s been five years since he’s played here,” Canal said. “He could easily play at a bigger venue, but he chose to come back here. He brings in a full band and he’ll do a retrospective of his entire five-decade career, including all of the bands he played in as well as his solo work.”

The March 19 show is sold out; tickets remain for the March 20 show.

Pure Prairie League will present March 24-25 shows as part of its 50th anniversary tour. The band is known for hits such as “Amie,” “Two Lane Highway,” and “Let Me Love You Tonight.”

Original members Mike Reilly (bass, vocals) and David Cahl (pedal steel) are joined by Donnie Clark (guitar, vocals), Randy Harper (keyboards, vocals) and Scott Thompson (drums, vocals).

Blues is featured March 26 when Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia team up for the “Blood Brothers” tour. Zito, a St. Louis native, is a five-time Blues Music Award Winner while Castiglia is the 2020 BMA award winner for Blues Rock Album of the Year, “Masterpiece.”

“Mike and Albert have been friends for many years and they’re on the same record label (Gulf Coast Records), so it’s a natural for them to do a tour together,” Canal said. “Each band will play a full set and then they’ll jam together, which should be epic by itself.”

Another rescheduled concert from last year is the return of St. Louis favorites Nektar for four shows: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1 and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

For more than 50 years, Nektar has taken legions of fans on audio-visual journeys to far reaches of the universe and the depths of the ocean with their immersive blend of sight and sound. A portion of ticket sales from the March 31 show will be donated to Play It Forward STL, a St. Louis-based program begun in 2006 seeking to ensure all St. Louis children have the opportunity to discover their er musical talents.

Canal said Nektar will play a different set for each show.

“Of course, each set will feature some of their best-known songs, including music from the ‘Back to the Future’ album,” Canal said. “There are tickets available, but don’t wait to get them because some of their big fans are buying tickets for all four shows.”

The Wildey will offer a special Nektar VIP experience that includes a show ticket, a pre-show meet and greet and sound check, a personal photograph with the band, a Nektar tote bag, collectible laminate and lanyard and an autographed poster.

For more information on events at the Wildey Theatre at 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, call 618-307-1750 or visit wildeytheatre.com.