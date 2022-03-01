City trash bills going up

Trash bills in Brunswick are about to increase if city commissioners accept the recommendation at Monday’s finance committee meeting.

Republic Services submitted the low bid to continue to provide waste collection for the city, but at a higher cost.

Annual residential fees will increase $40 to a new cost of $306 a year, which is included in the annual tax bill. Commercial services will increase to $555 a year including trash pickup, yard waste and recycling.

Residential customers can pay an additional $90 a year for an extra waste container and commercial customers will be charged $126 for an extra receptacle.

The service will include weekly pickup of trash, bi-weekly pickup of yard waste and monthly pickup of bulk items.

As part of the agreement, residents who use recycling bins for trash will have those containers removed to keep recycling items from being mixed with items that cannot be accepted. Republic Services will also have two locations where glass, bulk items and recycling items can be dropped off.

“The city spent lots of time reviewing the contract and improve service to the community,” said City Manager Regina McDuffie.

The city considered subscription recycling but opted to provide the service to all customers, she said.

Republic Services will have expectations, including a documented complaint system and a requirement to respond to a complaint about a missed pickup within 24 hours. There will be a brochure sent to Republic customers explaining the service and responsibilities of the company and those it serves.

The long-awaited repaving of Gloucester Street in downtown Brunswick will begin some time in mid March.

City Engineer Garrow Alberson said there is a sense of urgency in completing other planned improvements on the road by mid summer, when the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to resurface U.S. 17.

Some of the planned city work includes a second left-hand turn lane at the intersection of Gloucester Street and Lanier Boulevard and new traffic signaling. There are also plans to alleviate congestion during peak traffic hours in the morning and afternoon.

“We want to get this project done ahead of the Highway 17 project if possible,” Alberson said.

The work will be paid through the SPLOST 6 road improvement fund.

There could soon be a fifth enterprise zone on Gloucester Street in Brunswick.

The goal is to find tenants for some of the larger buildings that have been vacated in recent years. Travis Stegall, the city’s economic and community development authority director, said other enterprise zones in the city have had success in attracting new businesses and jobs.

“We’re talking sizable buildings,” he said. “There is a greater opportunity to connect downtown with midtown.”

Stegall said he gets calls to his office on a regular basis with questions about economic zone opportunities in the city.

“They attract investment,” he said.

A loan approved for Country Boy Cooking, a business on Norwich Street, was put on hold after Mayor Cosby Johnson wanted more documentation to show the $10,000 would be repaid.

Stengall explained the goal of the revolving loan fund is to help residents and business owners make improvements along the Norwich Street corridor.

“When we go to a bank to get a loan there’s lots of paperwork and viability to make sure it’s a good investment,” Johnson said. “We want to make sure we get a return on this monetarily.”

Johnson asked committee members to delay a recommendation on approving the loan until more information is gathered.

But Stengall said the business owner has already paid for the improvements to expand the restaurant with the understanding the loan was approved.

“We have been working through this program,” he said.

Johnson, however, asked for a vote to be postponed a month or two.

“I want him to stay viable and develop and grow in the space he’s in,” Johnson said. “What I care about is getting it right.”