Presidential Election

Biden addresses an anxious world as Putin makes nuclear threats

By Maeve Reston, Stephen Collinson
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
As Russian President Vladimir Putin rattles the West with nuclear threats, President Joe Biden faces an even tougher-than-expected task in Tuesday's State of the Union...

Mary Patton
2d ago

Heavenly Father, you know everything about everything and I'm say'n this prayer and ask'n that you keep all the people who love and believe in YOU in your love'n arms and make a way so that we can all get thru this hateful and violent and ignorant mess without a lot of pain and suffer'n for our children Lord that's all I ask, the children Lord make it where it's not so bad on them👍😭🙏 I know you can cause you say ask and it will be done🙏💙📖 I'm human Lord it breaks my heart to see children hurt for any reason and any amount but because it is too come, it will hurt'm 😭💔📖 give'm strength Love'n Heavenly Father 📖💙🙏

Reply(7)
24
Scott Eddington
2d ago

we have record setting inflation, gas prices are going sky high, a border crisis, unheard of vaccine mandates, record crime levels and about to be ww3. what a year joe 😳 can't wait for the next 3 if we make it.

Reply(9)
21
David Tostado
2d ago

Turn to GOD be self sufficient don't rely on other countries take care of your country family children. Quit wanting more and be satisfied on what you have and share with others. Try it you might like it.

Reply(2)
14
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Vladimir Putin’s chilling warning on Ukraine: The worst is yet to come

Vladimir Putin vowed to "seize the whole of Ukraine" and made clear that "the worst is yet to come" as he drew up plans to crush dissent in Russia by imposing martial law. Putin insisted on Thursday that the invasion was "going strictly to schedule", despite claims from Ukrainian officials that 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. He called Ukrainians resisting his army "extreme gangsters" and "neo-Nazis".
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
