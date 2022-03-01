ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Numerous area teams extended their seasons with regional semifinal wins

By Jesse Krull
WJHL
WJHL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HBsd_0eRyKQGk00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Monday’s high school girls regional semifinals action is as follows.

Grainger- 42
Elizabethton- 51 (Class 3A)

Cocke County- 69
Greeneville- 73 (Class 3A)

North Greene- 54
Unaka- 36 (Class 1A)

Hampton- 52
Cloudland- 59 (Class 1A)

Sevier County- 40
Morristown West- 30 (Class 4A)

Science Hill- 47
Jefferson County- 43 (Class 4A)

South Greene- 56
Alcoa- 73 (Class 2A)

Happy Valley- 47
Gatlinburg-Pittman- 70 (Class 2A)

