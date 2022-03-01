Numerous area teams extended their seasons with regional semifinal wins
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Monday’s high school girls regional semifinals action is as follows.
Grainger- 42
Elizabethton- 51 (Class 3A)
Cocke County- 69
Greeneville- 73 (Class 3A)
North Greene- 54
Unaka- 36 (Class 1A)
Hampton- 52
Cloudland- 59 (Class 1A)
Sevier County- 40
Morristown West- 30 (Class 4A)
Science Hill- 47
Jefferson County- 43 (Class 4A)
South Greene- 56
Alcoa- 73 (Class 2A)
Happy Valley- 47
Gatlinburg-Pittman- 70 (Class 2A)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0