BRIDGETON, Mo. — The mayor of Bridgeton, Missouri, said he wants to contract with St. Louis County for the city's 911 dispatching. In a letter posted on the Bridgeton Police Department Facebook page, Mayor Terry Briggs said he is working with the city council on a plan that would transfer dispatching services to St. Louis County. The city would still have its own police department if the plan is approved.

BRIDGETON, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO