It’s a move that no one was really expecting. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne announced they are uprooting from Los Angeles over taxes. During a recent interview with the Mirror, Ozzy Osbourne confirmed the news and said that he and Sharon are heading back to their home, Welders House, in Buckinghamshire. “We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really, really like staying and living there.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO