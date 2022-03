We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung once mocked Apple for taking a battery charger and the EarPods out of the box of a newly purchased iPhone. On Facebook, Samsung posted a photo of one of its power adapters with the caption "included with your Galaxy." But Samsung joined Apple by removing its power adapter from the box starting last year with the Galaxy S21 series. And Google also joined the club by failing to include the charging brick with the Pixel 6 series after including it in the box for the Pixel 5a (5G).

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO