Basketball

Garrett leads Bethune-Cookman past Grambling St. 69-63

ABC News
 7 days ago

Marcus Garrett had a career-high 27 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Grambling State 69-63 on Monday night.

Joe French had 16 points for Bethune-Cookman (9-20, 7-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kevin Davis added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Cameron Christon had 18 points for the Tigers (11-17, 8-7). Prince Moss added 14 points. A'mari McCray had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wildcats evened the season series against the Tigers. Grambling State defeated Bethune-Cookman 68-66 on Jan. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

ABC News

