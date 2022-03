Want a powerful desktop computer but don't have a lot of space for it?. Then the Mac mini M1 is the ideal solution, and if you hurry you can get $150 off the latest 2020 edition with that M1 chip and 512GB of storage – now just $749.99 at Amazon when you apply the extra $29 coupon at the checkout. This deal takes this powerful device back down to its record low price. If you don't get there in time to take advantage of the coupon, you can still save $120 on the 512GB device and $70 on the 256GB version.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO