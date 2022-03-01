ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largest touring magic show returns to the stage

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 7 days ago

America’s largest touring magic show, "Masters of Illusion," returns to the Van Wezel on March 7.

The most unique and astounding performers who bring modern illusions, sleight-of hand, dangerous escapes and arts of deception are chosen for the "Masters of Illusion" tour, created from the "Masters of Illusion" television series on CW.

Enjoy an evening of jaw-dropping illusions while you laugh out loud at the comedic magic that performers from around the world bring to the stage.

