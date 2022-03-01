Largest touring magic show returns to the stage

America’s largest touring magic show, "Masters of Illusion," returns to the Van Wezel on March 7.

The most unique and astounding performers who bring modern illusions, sleight-of hand, dangerous escapes and arts of deception are chosen for the "Masters of Illusion" tour, created from the "Masters of Illusion" television series on CW.

Enjoy an evening of jaw-dropping illusions while you laugh out loud at the comedic magic that performers from around the world bring to the stage.