Village LPA to address farmers markets

The village of Islamorada’s Local Planning Agency reinitiated a focus on farmers markets, asking village staff for clarity on goods that may be sold, hours and days of operation, and whether a temporary use permit is required if they’re being held weekly.

The discussion began last year due to complaints about three weekend farmers markets that were attracting large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic — the Galleria at 80925 Overseas Highway, Mile Marker 81 LLC at 81001 Overseas Highway and Island Home Garden Center at 88720 Overseas Highway. The village ultimately ordered them to cease operations, saying they required permits that were not being issued due to the pandemic.

“There are a couple farmers markets currently operating,” said Islamorada Director of Planning Daniel Gulizio, who joined the village Dec. 1.

“We don’t have specific code provisions addressing them and the code is somewhat mixed in terms of how they are regulated. In a highway commercial district, it’s listed as a permitted use. However, it’s also listed as a temporary use under our special events or temporary use permits. One of the existing farmers markets was the subject of a code hearing before a special magistrate where it was determined that a special use permit was required.”

Gulizio was referring to the determination made last May by Administrative Judge Michael Pawelczyk that Mile Marker 81 LLC, a company that hosts a weekly farmers market on Upper Matecumbe Key, needed a temporary use permit from the village to continue in the future. Otherwise, a $250 fine would be imposed for each violation.

“What types of produce can be sold at a farmers market? Is it food-related produce? Is it retail products, are they local products or can they be from anywhere? ... We don’t want to produce or have venues that compete with local stores either. We want to have something that can enhance or complement those who sell local goods,” Gulizio said.

The planning department will also consider music and noise in its draft ordinance.

As examples, planning staff provided flea market ordinances from the city of Doral and Lee and Brevard counties.

LPA member Tony Hammon said it’s likely the village will wind up with a hybrid of the provided resolutions and that his biggest issues was parking.

“Your [example] setbacks ranged from 20 feet to 50 feet, so obviously we have some flex there,” he said. “The wormiest fruit and the low-hanging fruit would probably be parking. That would be the biggest issue that we have, and both of these sites are limited in their parking spaces as I see it. The other issue that I see is that these are being conducted, it seems, more like flea markets than farmers markets. I’m concerned with sanitation issues that are involved in each of these, food preparation and serving that food as I see it at these event.”

LPA chair Deb Gillis defended local storefront businesses.

“If they pick the low-hanging fruit in way of the customers, it makes it more difficult for them to stay in business,” she said.

Gulizio said he’s looking into a separate but related revision to the temporary use permit application.

“If a flea market operates more than 30 weeks out of the year, it’s not really temporary,” Village Attorney Roget Bryan said. “The farmers markets need a clear framework in which to work within.”

Jae Jans, who owns Mile Marker 81 LLC, said during public comment that his highway commercial property has been operating farmers market continuously in the Keys since 2017 and was never previously required by the village to have a temporary use permit.

“A farmers market is not a gold mine, but a labor of love which enhances the quality of life for the community,” he said. “Be cautious about implementing new rules, because new restrictions could make this whole thing a little bit tougher. If you don’t have enough vendors, the customers don’t come, and if you don’t have enough customers, the vendors don’t come so it’s a very delicate balance we’ve had to work out. Creating overly restrictive rules and regulations to govern markets will eliminate future opportunities for many small businesses and make operating markets less desirable. Already with the imposition of the site plan, which was asked for by the village, we are projecting to spend over $10,000 to satisfy the requirements of the site plan.”

Planning staff’s draft ordinance will address parking, pedestrian safety, days and hours or operation, number of vendors, not competing with local businesses and regulatory settings of how and where these uses are permitted. These draft provisions for a potential code amendment will be discussed at the next LPA meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the Founders Park Community Center, Mile Marker 87, bayside.

tjava@keysnews.com