Key Largo, FL

Irish festival returns to support youth sports

By By THERESA JAVA Key West Citizen
 7 days ago

What started out as a grassroots labor of love by the late Norm Higgins and Beverly Middleton, the Upper Keys Irish Festival now has a cult following. The 22nd annual event, prior to last year’s COVID pause, has amassed an emerald-green parade and a throng of revelers.

The event, hosted by Teen Intervention and Prevention Services, funds Key Largo athletic and youth programs.

TIPS volunteer board members and Key Largo School teachers Tiffany Zepeda and Ryan Smith, in recent years, have taken over organizing the event and all proceeds go directly to TIPS, a nonprofit that supports athletics, activities and equipment for local youth, KLS athletics, local summer camps, scholarships for camps for qualifying teenagers and in-school motivational speakers for social, emotional and educational growth.

Months ahead of the festival, TIPS meets regularly and begins planning. An average of $10,000 to $15,000 a year is given to these youth programs directly, raised from the festival, according to Zepeda.

“This year we are honoring two important community members that we have lost last year: ‘Mangrove Mike’ Forster, who supported our organization and even stepped in to cook food for us in 2019, and Beverly Middleton, who started the Irish festival with Norman Higgins over 20 years ago and continued to support the event in recent years,” she said.

“We wouldn’t have these wonderful events without great community members, and these two amazing locals couldn’t have been better role models for our town.”

In honor of Forster, some proceeds will be donated to the Mangrove Mike’s Endeavors charity. TIPS will also create a Beverly Middleton Scholarship Fund to honor the woman who loved arts and culture.

A parade of leprechauns along Largo Sound Village will begin the event led by two grand marshals: The Catch Restaurant owners Cathy Gahagen and Page Prouty.

“These women are very active in the community and they’re always giving back,” Zepeda said.

Festivities at the Caribbean Club will include live music by Comfortably Rum, performances by the Upper Keys Irish Dancers, a kids fun zone with activities, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

Corned beef and cabbage will be offered, albeit at a higher price.

“The cost of corned beef has gone up dramatically so we’re adding other foods to the menu this year. We’ll have brats, burgers and hot dogs too,” Zepeda said. “All of the food purchases go directly to our cause, not TIPS. We are all volunteers, and the money stays local.”

The Upper Keys Irish Festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Caribbean Club, 104080 Overseas Highway.

Vendor booths are still available, and TIPS is still seeking donations for the silent auction.

The parade assembly will begin at 11:30 a.m. at 1st Court and Avenue B and will depart at noon. Prizes will be awarded for best float. There is no entry fee to enter the parade or the festival.

For more information, call 305-209-9580 or email upperkeysirishfest@gmail.com.

#Youth Sports#Youth Programs#Volunteers#Parade#Art#Irish#Covid#Key Largo School#Kls Athletics#Catch Restaurant
