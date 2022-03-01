ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lewis sparks Jackson State past Prairie View A&M 59-53

 7 days ago

Terence Lewis II recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds as Jackson State beat Prairie View 59-53 on Monday night.

Jayveous McKinnis added 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (9-18, 7-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jonas James III also scored 13.

Jawaun Daniels had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (8-17, 8-7), who scored a season-low 19 in the first half. Markedric Bell added 12 points and three blocks.

Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr., the Panthers' second leading scorer at 12 points per game, had two points. He was 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Jackson State defeated Prairie View A&M 75-64 on Jan. 15.

