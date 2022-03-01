5 Brothers extends lead for first

By defeating its closest adversaries in a head-to-head matchup, 5 Brothers opened a two-game buffer on first place from the rest of the Key West Men’s Softball League following the third week of game action at DeWitt Robert Field.

With the loss, Roositca falls back into a second-place tie with defending champs Rodriguez Cigars, with Key West Fisheries attempting to get back on track to its fast start remains a half-game back in fourth. Three games out of first is the K.W. Fire Department while with just a win are the Stock Island Boys.

Rodriguez Cigars 24, Key West Fisheries 16

In front by a run entering the third, Rodriguez Cigars put the game out of reach with a 12-run at-bat and then held K.W. Fisheries to eight runs the rest of the way to secure the victory.

Danny Difabio stoked a home run and four RBI, while Clinton Storr blazed the paths with a triple as both were 5-for-5 to lead Rodriguez Cigars to the victory.Teammates Troy Curry and Joe Stickney both rolled up homers as part of their three hits. Contributing a two-base hit and two base hits was Andrew Rodriguez, Danial Garcia and Garret Frey each lit up the night with a home run and single, Dexter Butler had two base hits and with one was Nick Rodriguez.

Every one of Rakio Alfonso hits for K.W. Fisheries went for extra bases as he had two long balls and two doubles for six RBI, Ariel Herrera and Lito Lopez doubled once and singled twice, D’Anthony Rodriguez had a double and single, while with two hits each was Tony Alfonso, Devin Butler and Marty Gregurich.

Key West Fisheries 32, Stock Island Boy’s 16

The Stock Island Boys attempted to make it interesting by scoring nine runs in the fourth to make it a four-run difference, but 12 runs by K.W. Fisheries in the bottom of the frame brought the game to a close via the 15-run mercy rule.

A home run shy of the cycle, D’Anthony Rodriguez was 5-for-5 in the win for the Key West Fisheries, reeling in a double and triple in his perfect night, while teammate Kevin Rivera also needed the long ball to net the cycle, bagging two doubles and a triple as part of his four hits. Rakio Alfonso did hit the home run for his fishing friends, also adding two doubles for six RBI, as did Lito Lopez who also tripled and singled for four RBI, and Devin Butler who also had a two-base hit and two base hits. Alexey Vergas hooked a trio of singles, with two hits were Ariel Herrera, including a double, and Tony Alfonso and with one was Marty Gregurich.

For the Stock Island Boys, Osmani Espinoza was 3-for-3 with a double and with two hits was Alain Trujillo.

5 Brothers 25, Stock Island Boy’s 10

Never scoring more than four runs in any inning, the Stock Island Boys were left in the dust by the first-place 5 Brothers, which plated 14 runs in the first and never looked back from there en route to the mercy-rule finish.

Never reaching on anything less a three-base hit, Oni Ferreiro Jr. helped 5 Brother press out the early lead with two home runs and seven RBI, with Armando Rojas cooking up a double while going 4-for-4 for 5 Brother. Sam Calahan homered, doubled and singled in the winning effort, Angelo Guieb and Marlon Manresa both had a double and two singles, Lito Socorrus, Michael Olivera and Alez Ornelas pressed out two hits apiece and with one was Xavier Perez and Joey Figueroa.

Alain Trujillo did homer twice for the Stock Island Boys.

5 Brothers 23, Roostica 18

It could have been a tie for first if Roostica could have come away with a victory, but, instead, 5 Brothers never trailed after the first inning to move two games in front of the rest of the league.

Piling on the hits for 5 Brothers was Lito Socorrus with a team-high four, Armando Rojas had three extra-base hits, two doubles and a triple, for four RBI, Angelo Guieb tripled twice and singled, Sam Calahan mixed up a home run and two singles, Oni Ferreiro Jr. sent two balls over the fence for six RBI, Marlon Manresa tripled and singled, Tony Guieb had two hits, Joey Figueroa singled once and Michael Olivera sliced a home run.

Keeping his Roostica squad within striking distance the entire game, Andy Perez dished out a trio of doubles as well as a home run for four RBI, as Hugo Valdez III also doubled as part of a four-hit performance. Ralphie Henriquez baked up a home run and two singles, Junior Guieb doubled, homered and singled, Johnny Monsalvatage ordered up a home run and double, Joe Verla had a home run and single, Rakio Caradad a triple and single, while each with a double were Mike Henriquez and Hugo Valdez Jr.