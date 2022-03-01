Conchs advance two, Hurricane one to state finals

There will be three wrestlers from Monroe County competing in the 1A State Finals as Key West’s Zach Lewicki and Andre Otto along with Coral Shores’ Vincent Biondoletti all placed third in their respective weight classes at the Region 4-1A Finals on Saturday, Feb. 25, hosted by Jensen Beach.

Lewicki scored four pins falls in all four of his victories en route to his third-place finish in the 195-pound weight class, while Otto also pinned his final two opponents for third in the heavyweight class.

Biondoletti will be joining the Monroe County contingency at the state finals claiming third in the 106-pound weight class with an 11-5 decision.

Only the top four of each weight class garnered a berth into the state finals and the Conchs nearly had Dost Bakhtiyorov, at 126 pounds, Jason Flynn, at 138 pounds, and Josiah Sisco, at 180 pounds, who all lost in the consolation semifinals. A win in that round would have also advanced those matsmens, while Coral Shores Austin Tudor along with Key West’s Vlad Piari and Justin Tran all needed to more match wins to become a state qualifier.

The three that did advance from the Keys will compete in the 1A State Finals on Thursday, March 3, at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.