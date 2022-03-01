Arrington places this in discus at Spartan Invite

Still early in the season, the Coral Shores High track and field team had some solid finishes at the Miami Southridge Spartan invitational on Saturday, Feb 25, led by junior Xayver Arrington who returned home with a bronze medal.

Arrington placed third in the discus, out of 57 throwers, with a toss of 134 feet and 2 inches.

Other top performers included Simon Gutierrez, who finished in 11th place out of 65 runners in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes and 51.95 seconds. Gutierrez’s time was less than a second off the school record 4:51.00.

Coach Herbert James also was pleased with the performance of first-year track athlete Enthan Marguet, who placed eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 6.75 inches.

The Invitational at Southridge was just the second meet of the season for Coral Shores, as they opened the previous week in a three-team Monroe County event at Key West High, and now the Hurricanes will look to improve upon those marks when returning to the Keys to take on the Dolphins on Tuesday, March 1, in Tavernier at 3 p.m.