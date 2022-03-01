Otto and Lewicki medalist at regions

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Related
NBC News
Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault
Ukraine evacuated residents from a besieged city Tuesday along the first safe corridor established with Russia since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking a grave humanitarian crisis and crippling sanctions in response from the United States and its Western allies. The Biden administration moved to ban...
Court rejects GOP redistricting plans in NC, Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a victory for Democrats, the Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans. In separate orders late Monday, the justices are allowing maps selected by each state’s Supreme Court to be in effect...
Russia threatens Europe's natural gas
A top Russian official on Monday threatened to withhold the natural gas it supplies to Europe in response to Western actions seeking to punish the country over its invasion of Ukraine. News outlets quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as threatening the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which sends...
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas
LONDON (AP) — Energy giant Shell said Tuesday that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas and shut down its service stations, aviation fuels and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine. The company said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
U.S. gas prices surge to all-time high as oil costs soar
American drivers are now paying the most they've ever doled out for gasoline, with the national average reaching an all-time record of $4.17 per gallon, according to AAA. The record comes after the average price for gasoline topped $4 a gallon last week, with prices continuing to surge amid Russia's war on Ukraine. The previous all-time high for U.S. gas prices was $4.10 in July 2008, according to Bloomberg.
COVID-19 can cause memory loss, brain shrinkage: study
COVID-19 can cause the brain to shrink, reduce grey matter in the regions that control emotion and memory, and damage areas that control the sense of smell, an Oxford University study has found. The scientists said that the effects were even seen in people who had not been hospitalized with...
Pentagon says Guantanamo detainee accused of being linked to 9/11 transferred to Saudi Arabia
The Defense Department announced Monday that Mohammad Mani Ahmad al-Qahtani, who has been accused of being the "20th hijacker" in the September 11, 2001 terrorism plot, has been sent home to Saudi Arabia from the military prison at Guantanamo Bay. A review board determined in June 2021 that al-Qahtani did...
RELATED PEOPLE
Calvin Ridley suspension for gambling draws ire toward NFL
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season on Monday after an investigation determined he was betting on games. Ridley, 27, was entering his fifth year with the Falcons. He only played five games during the 2021 season. He had stepped away from the game in October to focus on his mental well-being.
NFL・
Judge set to question juror who convicted Ghislaine Maxwell
NEW YORK (AP) — A juror arrived at a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday to face questions from a judge weighing whether his apparent false answer to a question during jury selection spoils the conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Lawyers for Maxwell, who was convicted on charges that she helped...
