Man leaves N.J. for Poland, hoping to save family members in Ukraine

SOMERSET, N.J. -- A New Jersey man CBS2 first introduced to you last week is flying into Poland, and then driving to Ukraine to try and save his family members.

CBS2's Cory James spoke to him on Monday and attended a vigil where other Ukrainians were turning to each other for support.

Through the power of song, prayer, and light, the sight of solidarity was seen outside a church in Somerset on Monday night.

It attracted native of Ukraine , like one woman, who said she is worried about her loved ones, to tears.

"My brothers, my family, my nephews, they are that age from 18 to 60s," she said. "We hope miracles will happen."

That is what Gene Lisitsa hopes for, too. CBS2 first spoke with him on Friday as he received calls from his relatives in Ukraine who have been hiding in bathrooms to stay safe .

By Monday, the 30-year-old had booked a flight in an attempt to race to save his grandmother and niece, who is 6 months pregnant.

"The house my auntie and grandmother are currently sheltered in was hit by shrapnel," Lisitsa said. "They have moments to go shopping, etc., and that's when we plan to extract them from there."

Lisitsa also started a GoFundMe page to help others in need .

"My first course of action is to help my family, but I will help as many people as I can. whether it's food, whether it's oxygen tanks for elderly, medicine, etc.," he said.

He's a man showing up for his family overseas, as his New Jersey community shows up for people like him.

"It makes me feel that I'm not alone, that they are people like me, mothers, which are praying for our sons," Lesia Siwko said.

"We're all Ukrainian tonight. We're all Ukrainian every single night," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The governor said he had a positive conversation with the consulate general of Ukraine in New York, who was also at Monday's prayer vigil.