ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Steinberg, Newsom Comment On Deadly Church Shooting In Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10z3fT_0eRyH6uU00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A deadly church shooting that saw a father kill his three children and one other person before turning the gun on himself has sent shockwaves through the region.

The scene was at The Church in Sacramento, which is located near Arden Fair in the Arden Arcade area.

All three children were under the age of 15 and the incident was contained inside the church, Grassman said. The fourth individual was a chaperone of the children and was there for a supervised visit.

The identities of the involved parties have not yet been released.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement Monday evening.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy. It happens too often, and tonight it happened in our backyard,” Steinberg tweeted. “First thoughts are with the victims and their families. Same to the first responders who have to confront such a horrible scene. Will say more as we learn more.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office would be working closely with law enforcement during the investigation.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America – this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities. We are working closely with local law enforcement,” Newsom tweeted.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting appears to have been a case of domestic violence. Authorities said the scene was contained inside of the church and there were no outstanding suspects in this shooting.

Congresswoman Doris Matsui and Congressman Ami Bera also took to social media to comment on the shooting.

“Tonight’s senseless shooting is a tragedy beyond words. My prayers are with the victims’ family, loved ones and the entire Sacramento community. In memory of all those we have lost, we must renew our resolve to build a world free from gun violence,” Matsui said.

“I’m horrified by this tragic news. Janine and I are holding the victims, our community, and all the first responders in our thoughts and prayers,” Bera said.

Sacramento Kings head coach Alvin Gentry even spoke on the tragedy following Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to the family and everybody involved in that. It’s just another tragedy that’s hard to understand. It’s almost impossible to comprehend,” Gentry said during the postgame interview.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the shooting.

Comments / 14

Nichole Kane-Self
7d ago

we need to stop blaming guns!! we Americans need to wake up and confront the demons that has been released due to us turning our backs on God. prayers fir the families.

Reply
7
allen wrench
6d ago

Drugs kill more people than guns. If gavin wants to stop tragic deaths maybe stemming the flow of drugs coming through our open borders would be a good start.

Reply
7
Butch-Chris Lintern
7d ago

Take away guns and we’ll be just as vulnerable as a communist country. This father had issues with both the government controlled system and his mental health demons. The system needs to look at themselves and the harm they actually caused to create this loss of innocent life. However, they won’t and it will occur again and again with and without firearms.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Shooting In Carmichael, Two Injured

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two were injured in a shooting in Carmichael, said the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. It began with an argument that occurred around 9 p.m. outside a house on Compton Pac Lane. At one point one witness saw someone shoot a vehicle, which apparently had people inside. Two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, one with a gunshot wound to the arm.  
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Considers New Rules On Filming In Vulnerable Spaces, Including Jails

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s new fallout from the filming of the Netflix series “Jailbirds” in Sacramento. On Tuesday, county leaders will consider passing a new law that would give them final-cut over any new series that are shot inside the Sacramento County Main Jail or on reality show ride alongs. The reality show “Jailbirds” — which was filmed inside the county jail — was one of Netflix’s most popular series in 2019, and it brought notoriety to some of the female inmates it followed. But the show — and others like it — have generated controversy for filming people at vulnerable times in...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Shot On South San Joaquin Street In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after two men were shot on South San Joaquin Street in Stockton, police said Monday. Stockton police said officers responded at around 2:30 p.m. to reports of the shooting. The two men, who have not been identified, were taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time. There was no information on a suspect, motive or what led to the shooting. Anyone who may have been a witness is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Brother Of Sacramento Police Officer Killed On Job Announces Bid For Placer County Sheriff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Bill Bean was a Sacramento police officer killed in the line of duty in 1999. His death had a powerful impact on the community, and now, more than 20 years later, that impact is inspiring his brother to run for Placer County sheriff. Brandon Bean announced Monday he filed paperwork to run for the elected office. “How often do you think about Bill,” Steve Large asked. “Every day,” Brandon Bean said. “Without fail, every day.” Bean recalls the moment he knew his older brother had died in the line of duty. “Just before, I got a call from a friend who told me...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Vacant Arden Arcade House Catches Fire, Again

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what caused a vacant house to catch fire for the second time in months. The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on La Sierra Drive in Arden Arcade. There was another fire at the same house back in December. Sacramento Metro Fire says they’re investigating it as an arson. No injuries were reported.
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Some Parents Urge Sac City Unified To Enforce Masks Until End Of School Year

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the California schools mask mandate set to expire in just a matter of days, a group of Sacramento City Unified parents have started a petition demanding the school district keep enforcing masks until the end of the school year. Some 500 signatures have been gathered in less than a week, organizers say. Parents say their concern stems from the district’s own data that shows low vaccination rates among younger students. “We’d already waited two months for the vaccine mandate to go into place before the district admit[ed] defeat,” said parent Justin McCoy. “The anti-vaccine crowd wins in this case.” A spokesperson for the Sacramento City Unified School District says they are carefully considering their options once the statewide mandate ends on Friday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Drivers On Edge After Deadly Week On Highway 99 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was a deadly week on one Sacramento highway. Three pedestrians were hit within days along Highway 99. The incidents are leaving drivers on edge with many wondering why anyone would walk along the freeway in the first place and if the drivers will face any consequences? Tangie Green was still shaken by a horrifying scene that happened on the highway right in front of her eyes. Someone was hit and killed while trying to cross 99. “They wasn’t (sic) even supposed to be out here. Who in their right mind would walk out there and get hit?” Green said. And that...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom Appoints Joe Tyler As The 22nd Cal Fire Director

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Joe Tyler has been appointed as Director of Cal Fire, becoming the 22nd Director to be appointed to the position. “I am honored to have been selected to lead CAL FIRE and I look forward to serving the people of California while promoting the health and welfare of our employees,” Tyler said in remarks to CAL FIRE’s leadership upon his appointment. Tyler has worked for CAL FIRE for 31 years, most recently as the Deputy Director of Fire Protection, where he was in charge of statewide firefighting operations and cooperative firefighting. He began his career with CAL FIRE in 1991 and has substantial experience in executive-level operations and programs. He has worked in various counties and programs throughout California. The official press release with more information can be found, here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Ami Bera
Person
Doris Matsui
Person
Alvin Gentry
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Women Report Man Following Them Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Women in multiple Sacramento neighborhoods said a man has been following them home, lingering and refusing to leave. The reports are coming in from the Fruitridge and South Land Park areas. One of the women is a mom of two who wanted to remain anonymous over fear for her safety. Ring video shows a gold Nissan Altima pulling up at her parents’ house where she was taking her two-year-old. She says a man followed her there and wouldn’t leave until her father scared him away Surveillance video captured less than a mile away tells a similar story. Rosa Delgardo says the man...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Lowrider Community Wants City To Lift Cruising Ban

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There is a culture clash over Sacramento’s ban on cruising and a possible shift in city policy. A group of Sacramento lowriders met face-to-face with the city’s police chief and councilmembers asking to lift the city-wide ban, arguing they feel targeted. Francine Mata with the Sacramento Lowrider Commission is helping push for a change. “I’m emotional right now,” Mata said. “Because it’s hurtful and it’s 2022.” Inside a packed conference room, Sacramento City Council Members Katie Valenzuela, Angelique Ashby, and Rick Jennings and Police Chief Kathy Lester spoke and listened with leaders in the lowrider community. “I think there’s a lot of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Reaction To Gov. Newsom Proposal To Force Some Homeless People Into Treatment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On the way to a weekly therapy session, there was good news for a Sacramento woman experiencing homelessness: she found out she would be getting housing in the coming weeks. It’s news 13 years in the making. Melody Gibson admitted she hasn’t always had support from a therapist, psychiatrist, and other medical professionals who are experts in mental health. When she found the services, like the weekly therapy, she said, “it was like coming out of a coma.” She said she’s found the right medication, she has the support of professionals, and for the first time since she began...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Postal Carrier Beats Aggressive Wild Turkey To Death After Being Attacked In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says a postal worker killed a wild turkey in Sacramento. Video captured some of the aggressive turkeys in the Arden Arcade area — Morse and Creekside to be exact — and you can see them next to the postal truck. Both the Post Office and Fish and Wildlife say this has been an ongoing problem with the same carrier being attacked for months now. On Monday, fearing for his safety, he used a club from his truck to beat it to death. Fish and Wildlife officials say it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sacramento Kings#Domestic Violence#The Church
CBS Sacramento

Duplex Fire In South Sacramento Leaves 1 With Critical Injuries

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was critically injured in a duplex fire in South Sacramento late Thursday night. At 10:15 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department said the fire burned one unit of a single-story duplex along Gordon Drive, which is located just south of the Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard intersection. The fire has since been extinguished and an investigation into what caused it is underway. Firefighters said the injured person was removed from the rear of the building and was taken straight to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Oroville Bus Shooting Suspect Asaahdi Coleman Again Refuses To Appear In Court

OROVILLE (CBS13) — The man accused of killing one person and injuring four others on a Greyhound bus in Oroville last month has failed to appear in court for the second time. The Butte County District Attorney says 21-year-old Asaahdi Coleman, of Sacramento, refused to put on clothes and leave his jail cell. Also, the private attorney Coleman was trying to hire would not accept the case. Instead, a public defender accepted. Coleman’s court appearance has been rescheduled for March 9. The person killed in the shooting was Karin Dalton, 43, who lived in Washington and was on her way to New Mexico with...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made In North Sacramento Animal Abuse Case

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of animal abuse after he allegedly attacked a dog in North Sacramento last month. City of Sacramento Animal Control says they were alerted about an incident caught on camera back on Feb. 2 along Pell Drive. In the video, officials say the suspect can be seen repeatedly punching and kicking one of two dogs he had with him. The suspect punched the dog until his hand was bloody, officials say. With the help of the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Front Street Animal Shelter, and Crime Stoppers, authorities were able to identify the suspect as Derrick L. Sims Jr. Sims was arrested on Wednesday and is now facing charges of animal abuse and cruelty. Four dogs that were at Sims’ residence have been taken into the custody of Front Street Animal Shelter.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Killing A Child Is Unfathomable’: More Details Released In Arden Church Shooting That Left 5 Dead

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Three school-aged children and an adult member of The Church in Sacramento on Wyda Way were identified as victims of a mass shooting at the Sacramento church on Monday night, and by Tuesday morning, a memorial had grown outside of the church in their honor. Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as: Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13; and Nathaniel Kong, 59. The girls were identified by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson as daughters of the suspect, David Mora Rojas, 39. According to authorities, they were at the church on Monday...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Tragic Shooting At Arden Church Highlights Troubling Domestic Violence Trend

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Monday’s tragic shooting that saw a father kill his three daughters and their chaperone before turning the gun on himself during a supervised visit is just the latest example of the growing number of domestic violence tragedies in Sacramento. Domestic violence experts are noticing a troubling trend in recent crimes. “The severity of the violence is increasing notably,” said Dawn Bladet, assistant chief deputy district attorney. So just how many domestic violence cases are there in Sacramento County? Last year, there was more than 4,500 reports filed. That’s a 25% increase in just two years. “It’s been incredibly difficult for us...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

City Program Helps Unhoused Sacramento Family Find New Home After Years Living In RV

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A family is thankful to have a home after a job loss forced them to live in homelessness. Margie Habner enjoys little luxuries in her new house. “Getting up and making my coffee and waking my kids up,” said Habner. She also enjoys having electricity. Her children now have their own rooms. “This home means everything to me,” said the mother of four. The heartfelt gratitude comes after being without a home for four years. When her husband lost his job, it forced the family to live on the streets inside an RV. Eventually, Habner’s husband and son found work but the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis To Lift Its Campus Mask Mandate

DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis has announced it will lift its mask mandate in a few weeks. University officials say students, faculty and staff will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors starting March 19. The change will apply to the Davis and Sacramento campuses. People who aren’t fully vaccinated will still need to be tested every four days. For people who are vaccinated, it’s every two weeks.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Missing At-Risk Teen Found Safe

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – According to an update from the Sacramento Police Department, 15-year-old Jackson Glazierhas been found safe. Original Story: The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. According to a statement from the Department, 15-year-old Jackson Glazier was last seen on foot near the 3200 block of Truxel Rd. in the Natomas area. Due to his age and medical condition, police are referring to him as at-risk. Jackson is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Police say he could possibly be on a bike. Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby posted some photos of Glazier to her Facebook page as well.
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
61K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy