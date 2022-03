Soon after joining Dior in February 2018, chairman and CEO Pietro Beccari set out on an ambitious project: renovating the French luxury house's Avenue Montaigne flagship. Pre-pandemic, the flagship was the top-selling Dior store in the world. Renovating would mean closing it and relocating teams. Beccari, bullish on the plan, did just that. The flagship’s boutique, haute couture salon, ateliers and offices closed, and employees were dispersed across 29 other sites in the neighborhood. On 6 March, it reopens after two-and-a-half years.

