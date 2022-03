In its latest episode, HYPEBEAST’s TAGGED series delves into the collection of one of the biggest sneakerheads in the world, none other than DJ Khaled. In January, Khaled posted a video on his Instagram unboxing a pair of the highly-anticipated Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 Lows that first debuted in June 2021 at the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 22 showcase. “This is unbelievable. Look at this,” Khaled says as he shows off the sneaker in an exclusive red and white color way.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO