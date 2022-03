CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s first ever guaranteed basic income program will launch in April, with a lottery to determine which 5,000 low-income families in Chicago will get monthly $500 checks for one year. “Today’s announcement is all about supporting our residents who are still struggling to make ends meet,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “Our innovative, monthly cash assistance program will help to stabilize and ensure the wellbeing of residents that have been struggling both before and during the pandemic. I am dedicated to continuing to bring relief to our city’s hardest-hit communities and look forward to rolling...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO