LA actor arrested for alleged involvement in deadly drug scheme

ABC7
ABC7
 7 days ago

A Los Angeles TV actor is behind bars accused of being part of a drug delivery business that took a deadly turn.

Mucktarr Kather Sei, 36, who once played an officer on an episode of the show "S.W.A.T.," was arrested Saturday.

Investigators say he was the delivery driver in a drug deal that led to one man's death in Beverly Hills in 2020.

He died from counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Officials say Sei was working for Mirela "Mimi" Todorova, 33, who was already in custody for drug possession.

They say she orchestrated the operation by supplying cell phones and drugs to Sei and other drivers who made deliveries across L.A. County.

Todorova has pleaded not guilty.

Both of them face 20 years in prison if convicted.

An arraignment for Sei was pushed to Friday.

ChErRySmOkE AgUiLaR
7d ago

I think anyone who gets caught with it and trying to sale it should be forced to take it themselves

ABC7

ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

